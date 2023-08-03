BYD facing tax investigation in India

Chinese carmaker BYD faces an ongoing Indian investigation over allegations that it paid too little tax on imported parts for cars it assembles and sells in the country, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, reports the South China Morning Post .

India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has alleged that China’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, whose expansion plans have been hit by fractious relations between New Delhi and Beijing, underpaid tax of 730 million rupees ($9 million), one of the sources said.

Although BYD has deposited this sum after the DRI’s preliminary findings, the source added, the investigation is ongoing and could lead to additional tax charges and penalties. The DRI is yet to issue a final notice to BYD, which can challenge the findings.