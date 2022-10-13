BYD gets top safety rating in Europe

BYD on Wednesday received a coveted five-star Euro NCAP safety rating for its electric ATTO 3 crossover SUV, the latest Chinese carmaker to receive top marks as it seeks to gain a foothold in Europe’s competitive car market, reports Reuters .

Two other Chinese-made cars—the eCitroënC5 X, built by a joint venture between Stellantis and Dongfeng and the Mobilize Limo, an electric sedan made by Renault together with Jiangling Motors—received four-star ratings.

Ratings from the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) are not binding, as it does not certify vehicles for road use. But European consumers pay attention to Euro NCAP’s safety tests and carmakers aggressively market good ratings.