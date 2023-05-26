BYD, Great Wall argue over emissions

A feud between two of China’s biggest auto manufacturers, Great Wall Motor and BYD, spilled out into the open on Thursday, as the rivals traded barbs over environmental standards amid heightening competition in the world’s largest auto market, reports Nikkei Asia . Great Wall Motor issued a statement on Thursday claiming BYD’s plug-in hybrid models Qin Plus DM-i and Song Plus DM-i may not comply with environmental standards, as they use normal fuel tanks rather than pressurized ones.

Great Wall filed a report on the matter to China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment on April 11.

BYD fired back, saying Great Wall’s tests do not meet national standards. BYD said its vehicles and inspections meet criteria and have been certified by the government, adding that it welcomes any investigations and inspections by authorities.