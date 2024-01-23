BYD helps Singapore e-bike startup

A Singaporean startup developing electric motorcycles has partnered with one of China’s most prolific automakers to make two-wheelers available across the region, as manufacturers across Southeast Asia seek to grab a slice of the market for eco-friendly transport, reports Caixin . Scorpio Electric, founded in the city-state in 2017, has ambitions to make a range of e-motorbikes that can serve the mass-market across the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In ASEAN, the startup is getting ready to launch its first model for countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines this summer, leveraging BYD Co. Ltd.’s manufacturing prowess to make its e-motorbikes. “BYD is our technology partner,” Joshua Goh, Scorpio’s CEO, told Nikkei Asia in an interview. “A lot of our components are designed and specified by us, subassembled and finally shipped to Shenzhen, where the final assembly is conducted” by BYD. BYD has quickly become a leading electric-vehicle (EV) maker, rivalling Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. as the world’s dominant manufacturer of electric cars.

