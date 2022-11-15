BYD notch up massive patent lead

Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD has taken an overwhelming lead in patent filings for EV technology, the arsenal of innovation fueling the company’s emergence as a global player, reports Nikkei Asia . Nikkei, with the assistance of Tokyo-based analytics firm Intellectual Property Landscape, analyzed EV patent applications from China’s four largest sellers of all-electric vehicles. BYD came out in front with 1,557 applications, nearly double the 870 filings of its closest rival, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Chery Automobile was in third place with 640 patent filings, while SAIC Motor took fourth with 448.

When it comes to patent applications filed overseas, BYD far outpaces the other three contenders, indicating its strong ambitions for a global expansion. BYD filed 171 times in Europe, accounting for 11% of all the company’s EV patent applications. It submitted 139 applications to the US, and 49 to Japan, making for 8.9% and 3.1% of all applications, respectively.