BYD reaches 9th consecutive month of record sales

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD maintained its upwards momentum in November by setting another sales record for the year, reports the South China Morning Post. The carmaker, which has now set new sales records every month over nine consecutive months since March, delivered 230,427 pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars in November, an increase of 5.8% over October’s 217,816 units, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.
BYD’s November deliveries represented nearly 40% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China of more than 600,000 units, according to data by the China Passenger Car Association.
“BYD EVs are affordable as far as Chinese middle-class consumers are concerned, and more young drivers are paying attention to its vehicles, having decided to tighten their purse strings,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “It has been very successful in attracting mainland Chinese customers.”
You must log in to post a comment.