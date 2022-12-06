BYD reaches 9th consecutive month of record sales

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD maintained its upwards momentum in November by setting another sales record for the year, reports the South China Morning Post . The carmaker, which has now set new sales records every month over nine consecutive months since March, delivered 230,427 pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars in November, an increase of 5.8% over October’s 217,816 units, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

BYD’s November deliveries represented nearly 40% of all new-energy vehicle sales in China of more than 600,000 units, according to data by the China Passenger Car Association.

“BYD EVs are affordable as far as Chinese middle-class consumers are concerned, and more young drivers are paying attention to its vehicles, having decided to tighten their purse strings,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “It has been very successful in attracting mainland Chinese customers.”