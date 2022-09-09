BYD set to produce EVs in Thailand by 2024

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD on Thursday announced it would set up a facility in Thailand to start producing 150,000 passenger cars per year from 2024, reports Reuters . BYD announced in a joint statement with Thai industrial developer WHA Group that a purchase agreement had been signed for 96 hectares (237 acres) of land in the eastern province of Rayong for the plant.

The 17.9 billion baht ($491.49 million) project to produce EVs was approved by Thailand’s Board of Investment last month. China’s biggest manufacturer of EVs aims to sell 10,000 units in Thailand and export to Southeast Asian and European countries.

The factory in Thailand, its latest among more than 30 other in the United States, Brazil, and India, will produce the fully electric Atto 3, BYD General Manager Asia-Pacific Sales Liu Xueliang told reporters, adding the company was also considering batteries and parts depending on demand.