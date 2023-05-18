BYD sets up new autonomous driving unit

BYD, China’s biggest electric vehicle maker, has set up a new autonomous driving division and embarked on a huge hiring spree, reports Reuters . Between 4,000 and 5,000 software engineers have been hired recently, BYD senior vice president Stella Li told an investor forum this month when quizzed why the automaker was behind in automation and intelligence technologies.

“We are not ahead of others but we will come up with various types of innovation in two to three years,” she said according to a transcript that was confirmed as accurate by the company.

Current BYD recruiting advertisements for engineers specialising in autonomous driving that target top Chinese universities such as Zhejiang University, indicate that the hiring is ongoing. BYD set up an intelligent driving research division in Shanghai last year, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.