BYD to only manufacture electric cars from now on

The Warren Buffet-backed, Shenzhen-based car manufacturer BYD has finished production of fossil-fueled vehicles. The automaker produced the final non-electric units in March and is now shifting gears to go all-out on electric vehicles, reports Caixin . In a tweet, the company said the decision makes it “the first automotive manufacturer in the world to stop the production of fuel combusting vehicles.”

Even as it shifts focus, BYD said it will continue making the components of fossil-fueled vehicles and offering after-sales services to customers who bought such vehicles. Crowned the best-selling electric-car maker in China, BYD sold more EVs than combustion-engine vehicles for the first time in 2021, the same year that China’s EV industry doubled its sales from the previous year.

BYD’s EV sales volume reached nearly 604,000 units in 2021, representing a 218% jump, while production of other types of vehicles totaled less than 137,000 units, a decrease of 43%, reads a January exchange filing.