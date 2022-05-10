BYD under investigation for plant pollution

The Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker, BYD, is facing a probe at one of its production plants that residents claim has been the cause of nosebleeds in hundreds of children, reports Caixin . Officials in Changsha, the capital of Central China’s Hunan province, sent a team to BYD’s factory to investigate gas emissions after receiving complaints from neighbors, the local government said in a statement on its official Weibo account Sunday.

The team includes third-party testing institutions and experts who’ll try to get to the bottom of the issue that’s seen scores of parents in Changsha protest. According to one report, more than 600 children living near the production plant in the city’s Yuhua district have experienced repeated nosebleeds since April.

Shenzhen-based BYD said over the weekend that its emissions comply with regulations and noted it has taken steps to reduce the odor caused by the plant, which has been in operation since 2012. BYD also said that it has filed police reports alleging the complaints about nosebleeds are groundless and malicious.