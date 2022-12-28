ByteDance adds ride-hailing to Douyin

Chinese short video and social media giant ByteDance is quietly expanding service offerings on the domestic version of TikTok, in its latest attempt to turn the app’s popularity into profit, reports the South China Morning Post .

Douyin, TikTok’s mainland Chinese version, has started offering ride-hailing services, including T3Go, through its mini-app platform. The move could stir up fresh competition in a market bruised by an onslaught of regulatory crackdowns and pandemic restrictions over the past few years.

That new initiative, first reported by local media site Tech Planet, shows the ambition of short video app Douyin, which has 600 million daily active users in China, to turn into an e-commerce and local services platform.