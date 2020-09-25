ByteDance asks China for licence to export tech ahead of Trump ban

ByteDance has applied to the Chinese government for permission to export its technology as the company races to finalize a deal and prevent its viral video app TikTok from being blocked in the US, reported the Financial Times.

The social media group said on Thursday it had applied to Beijing’s municipal commerce bureau for the license after authorities in August revised export controls to include the algorithms that power TikTok.

The change gave Beijing more sway over any deal affecting TikTok’s US operations, making the granting of an export license potentially crucial to any final agreement.

China’s commerce ministry confirmed on Thursday that its Beijing municipal office had received ByteDance’s export license application. Spokesman Gao Feng said the application would be handled “in accordance with laws and regulations”.