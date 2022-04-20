ByteDance enters into TV collaboration

Chinese tech giant ByteDance, parent company of TikTok, announced a collaboration with Konka Group, an electronics company based in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, which has unveiled a new set of smart TV products powered by ByteDance’s MEyou operating system, reports the South China Morning Post . Co-developed with Konka, MEyou OS marks ByteDance’s initial foray into the market for large-screen operating software, offering a platform that has a more intuitive search function, supports gesture control and enables content from several devices to be shown simultaneously on a single TV.

For example, a family can watch a drama or sports program, while shopping online on the margin via split screen. One family member can even play a video game on the TV, while another watches yoga exercises.

MEyou OS is expected to help revive the relevance of large TV screens in an era when smartphones, tablets and personal computer screens have gained more attention because of people’s increased need to work and study from home as part of precautions against Covid-19, according to Zou Wei, director of ByteDance’s Smartisan OS unit.