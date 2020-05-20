ByteDance hires former Disney executive as TikTok CEO

ByteDance has named Kevin Mayer, the executive who led The Walt Disney’s streaming business, as CEO of its widely popular short video app TikTok, as the fast-rising Chinese unicorn looks to expand its global footprint amid US scrutiny, reported Caixin.

Mayer will also serve as ByteDance Chief Operating Officer, responsible for “driving the global development of ByteDance, as well as overseeing corporate functions including corporate development, sales, marketing, public affairs, security, moderation, and legal,” according to a company statement released Tuesday. He will also lead the company’s music, gaming and emerging businesses.

The appointment will be effective on June 1, the statement said.

Before joining ByteDance, Mayer worked as chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at Walt Disney. In announcing his appointment, ByteDance singled out his “development and successful rollout of Disney+, the company’s flagship streaming service,” which has attracted more than 50 million subscribers since its launch in November.