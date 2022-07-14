ByteDance lagging behind on climate improvements

ByteDance, which owns short video app TikTok and recently forayed into cloud services, is one of the lowest ranked cloud providers in China, according to Greenpeace East Asia’s latest climate ranking of the country’s technology sector, reports the South China Morning Post .

The company ranked seventh among nine cloud providers, as it is yet to announce carbon neutrality goals or disclose its energy usage data.

The report, released on Tuesday, clubbed together nine cloud providers and 15 data center operators, which account for more than 80% and 78% of China’s public cloud and data center markets, respectively.