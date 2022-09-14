ByteDance, Tencent top world app rankings

Tencent Holdings and ByteDance were the world’s top-ranked companies by app revenue in the first half of 2022, according to a new report, proving that Big Tech in China still wields global market power despite regulatory headwinds and an economic slowdown at home, reports the South China Morning Post .

A research note by mobile market intelligence service SensorTower found that Shenzhen-based Tencent was the top earner among both game and non-game publishers, grossing about $4.4 billion in revenue over the six-month period thanks to hit video games such as Honour of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

Beijing-based ByteDance was second with $1.3 billion generated in the first half thanks to the popularity of its global hit short video app TikTok.