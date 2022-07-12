ByteDance to launch new social media app

ByteDance, owner of global hit short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, is gearing up to launch a new social media platform designed for young users to share their lifestyle and hobbies, according to the tech unicorn’s latest corporate registration, reports the South China Morning Post .

The app called “Kesong,” which means croissant in Chinese, will provide its young demographic target with a fresh platform to publish photos and texts on subjects such as “trendy clothes, surfing tips and novel toys,” according to the registration made last week by ByteDance subsidiary Beijing Weibo Shijie Technology Co, the information of which can be found on business database Qichacha.

That would make the new ByteDance app similar to Xiaohongshu, a popular Instagram-like social e-commerce platform, according to last week’s initial report about Kesong by Chinese tech news site 36kr, which cited a source close to Douyin with knowledge of the matter.