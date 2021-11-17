ByteDance tops non-gaming downloads with TikTok, Douyin

Chinese app maker ByteDance widened its global reach last month, with short-video app TikTok and its Chinese sister Douyin maintaining their place as the most downloaded non-gaming apps, despite a faltering IPO, a business reshuffle and the stepping back of its founder Zhang Yiming from the boardroom, reports the South China Morning Post .

The latest data compiled by app tracking company Sensor Tower found that TikTok and Douyin jointly had 57 million downloads worldwide in October. Douyin, which is only available in China, contributed 17% of the new installations, while users in the US accounted for 11%, according to the report.

Instagram was No 2 with more than 56 million for the month, a 31% year-on-year increase, the report said. Although the latest numbers for TikTok and Douyin represented a drop from the 66 million downloads in the same month last year, they still showed the extent to which the algorithm-powered short video apps remain popular worldwide despite stricter regulations in China, data scrutiny in the US, and an outright ban in India.