ByteDance valuation drops to $300bn

The valuation of TikTok owner ByteDance has dropped by a quarter over the past year to $300 billion, based on the company’s latest share buy-back, as its initial public offering remains up in air, according to two separate sources briefed on the plan, reports the South China Morning Post .

One source told the South China Morning Post that an extraordinary shareholders meeting is scheduled for later this month to vote on the share repurchase and other proposals, including a plan to boost the company’s authorised share capital.

For the share buy-back, China’s most valuable unicorn is budgeting up to $3 billion to repurchase shares from existing investors at $177 apiece, which values it at around $300 billion, according to the sources.