ByteDance’s Douyin sues Tencent for monopolistic behaviour

ByteDance’s Chinese short video app Douyin has filed a complaint with a court in Beijing to sue Tencent Holdings for monopolistic behaviour and asked for RMB 90 million ($13.94 million) in compensation, ByteDance said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Tencent restricts users from sharing Douyin content on its instant messaging apps WeChat and QQ, which should be prohibited by anti-monopoly law, ByteDance said, adding that it has asked the court to order Tencent to stop such behaviour.

“We believe that competition is better for consumers and promote innovation,” Douyin said in a statement. “We have filed a lawsuit to protect our rights and those of our users.”