Cainiao rolls out half-day delivery service in 8 major cities

Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding, has rolled out its half-day express delivery service in eight major Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Hangzhou and Shenzhen, as it ratchets up efforts to help stimulate domestic consumption amid the country’s gloomy economic outlook, reports the South China Morning Post .

The new Cainiao Express service, part of initiatives unveiled by incoming Alibaba chairman Joe Tsai in June, was launched in collaboration with the group’s Tmall Supermarket and also covers Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan and Huizhou in southern Guangdong province and Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province, according to a Cainiao statement released on Wednesday.

Cainiao Express will deliver before 9pm when a consumer places an order before noon, while an order made before midnight will be delivered before noon of the next day. Cainiao said the service will soon expand to seven other cities, without elaborating.