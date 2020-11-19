Canada’s opposition parties urge Trudeau to ban Huawei 5G

Canada’s opposition on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to get tougher on China, including by officially banning Huawei’s 5G technology from being used in the country, reported Reuters.

Opposition parties passed a non-binding motion put forward by the Conservatives calling China a threat to Canadian interests and values, and urging the government to draft a plan to “combat China’s growing foreign operations” in Canada.

“We call on the Liberal government to finally grow a spine and make a decision on Huawei’s involvement in Canada’s 5G network,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said.

Trudeau’s government has put on hold any decision on whether to allow Huawei 5G technology, even though Ottawa’s main allies in the intelligence-sharing Five-Eyes group – the United States, the UK, Australia and New Zealand – have all taken steps to ban Huawei.