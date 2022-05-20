CanSino jab third Chinese COVID vaccine to be approved by WHO

A Covid-19 vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, making it the third such Chinese product and 11th overall to win the right to enter the global market, reports the South China Morning Post .

The announcement follows similar WHO listings last year for vaccines made by Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

The emergency use listing (EUL) for CanSino’s Convidecia adds “to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of Covid-19 caused by Sars-CoV-2”, the UN body said in a statement on Thursday. The single-dose vaccine is 64% effective against symptomatic disease and 92% so against severe cases, according to the WHO.