Carbon management startup gets $8m Sequoia funding

The series B funding round for Enesource, a Chinese carbon emissions management startup, was led by a RMB 50 million ($7.9 million) investment from Sequoia Capital China, reports Nikkei Asia . Established in Shanghai in March 2017, Enesource provides energy efficiency products and solutions based on artificial intelligence and the so-called Internet of Things (IoT).

Enesource offers real-time or near real-time carbon dioxide emissions management services, which integrate CO2 emissions reduction planning, observation, measurement and control.

Enesource’s growth has been closely related to the Chinese national strategies of “new infrastructure” and “carbon neutrality.” Chinese industry has entered a stage of pursuing high-quality growth, with policies such as “new infrastructure” stoking an entrepreneurial boom in the industrial internet field and accelerating digitalization.