Cartier, Amazon sue Chinese influencer, 8 others

E-commerce giant Amazon and luxury goods maker Cartier on Wednesday jointly sued a Chinese group for advertising, promoting and selling counterfeit jewelry that infringe on the French firm’s registered trademarks and violate the US shopping site’s policies, reports the South China Morning Post .

Two joint lawsuits were filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington against a social media influencer from northern China and eight businesses. They are accused of colluding with each other to sell fake Cartier bracelets, necklaces and rings, and engaging in false advertising through Instagram, social media reference landing page Linktree and other websites.

One of the goods promoted by that group is a replica of Cartier’s Love bracelet, which was disguised as a non-branded product on Amazon and described as “Women’s Fashion Classic Screw Love Titanium Steel Bracelet,” according to a statement from Amazon on Wednesday. It said the advertised product did not mention Cartier, but contained an image that carefully concealed the screw motif of the French firm’s authentic Love bracelet.