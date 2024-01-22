CATL to supply Neta Auto with fast-charging battery

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) will supply Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) brand Neta Auto with its new fast-charging battery, the latest deal for a power cell that could help overcome the range anxiety that is holding back EV uptake, reports Caixin . Neta Auto, a unit of Chinese carmaker Hozon New Energy Automobile, will run the Shenxing lithium iron phosphate battery in its yet-to-be-released L SUV, CATL said in a social media post Wednesday.

The Ningde-based battery giant unveiled its Shenxing battery in August. The cell can charge to a range of 400 kilometers in 10 minutes and deliver a range of over 700 kilometers on a full charge, according to the company. It is also capable of powering up in extreme weather conditions.

The new battery is expected to be commercially available in the first half of 2024, CATL said Tuesday, answering an investor’s question on a Q&A platform. Other confirmed customers include Guangzhou Automobile Group and Chery Automobile. Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.’s electric car brand Avatr announced in August that it is among the first batch of EV firms to use the new cell.