China aiming for 25 million virtual reality device shipments by 2026

China released its first action plan dedicated to virtual reality on Tuesday, with an aim its industry ship more than 25 million devices with a value exceeding RMB 350 billion ($48.20 billion) by 2026, reports Reuters . It was published by five ministries in Beijing, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and categorized virtual reality as a key industry for the digital economy under the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan.

The paper includes augmented reality and mixed reality in its definition of virtual reality. This first action plan reflects Beijing’s ambition to lead the world in virtual technology and sets detailed goals.

It did not specify whether the 25 million devices target referred to annual or accumulative shipments between now and 2026.