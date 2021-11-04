China aims for 1.8% drop in power plants’ coal use by 2025

China, the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gasses, announced on Wednesday a target of a 1.8% cut in average coal use for electricity generation over the coming five years, in a bid to reach the country’s target of peaking carbon emissions by 2030, reports Nikkei . The target, announced by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), comes as the world’s top climate negotiators have gathered for the COP26 climate talks.

Average coal use for electricity generation in China fell by about 17.4% in the 15 years up to 2020. By 2025, coal-fired power plants in China must adjust their consumption rate to an average of 300 grams of standard coal per kilowatt-hour (kWh), compared to the 305.5 grams per kWh in 2020.

“Further promoting the energy saving and consumption reduction at coal-fired power units is an effective means to improve energy efficiency and is of great significance for achieving carbon emission peak in the power industry,” the NDRC said.