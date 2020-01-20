China and Myanmar sign off on Belt and Road projects

Myanmar and China on Saturday signed 33 bilateral agreements that will bind the Southeast Asian country closer to its giant neighbor, including rail and deep-sea port projects along an economic corridor linking China’s south-western interior to the Indian Ocean, reported the Financial Times.

The agreements’ signing reflects deepening ties between Myanmar and China at a time when Aung San Suu Kyi’s government is under intense criticism internationally for the 2017-8 military campaign targeting minority Rohingya in Rakhine state.

As part of China’s signature BRI project for the country, the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, the two sides on Saturday signed agreements on railways linking China to Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal in Rakhine, and a final agreement on the building of a deep-sea port there.

The two sides also inked agreements providing for a special economic zone at the Chinese border and made oblique reference to New Yangon City, a planned new industrial quarter in Myanmar’s biggest city that the Chinese state-owned construction company CCCC has proposed building.