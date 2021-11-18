China announces relending facility for cleaner coal use

China has announced it will create a relending facility worth RMB 200 billion ($31.35 billion) to assist in the clean use of coal, reports Reuters . The announcement comes after China, the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, earlier this week rejected claims that it assisted in weakening the language on phasing out coal at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The relending facility will be used to promote clean and efficient processing of coal. It did not specify what that would involve, but such processing could include washing to remove toxic pollutants and impurities.

The facility is also aimed at promoting safe, efficient, green and smart coal mining, as well as development and use of coalbed methane, an unconventional form of natural gas found in coal deposits.