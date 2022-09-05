China approves inhaled COVID-19 vaccine

China’s CanSino Biologics said on Sunday that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the country’s drug regulator for emergency use as a booster, potentially benefiting its business, reports the South China Morning Post . The inhaled version of CanSino’s adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine has obtained the green light from the National Medical Products Administration, the company said in a filing on Sunday.

“The approval will have a positive impact on the company’s performance if the vaccine is subsequently purchased and used by relevant government agencies,” CanSino said.

The company cautioned, however, that it will face fierce competition from other vaccines in China that have also obtained government approval or are in clinical trials.