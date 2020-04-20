China approves investment projects worth $11 billion in March

China’s top economic planner approved eight fixed-asset investment projects with combined investment totaling RMB 77.3 billion (about $11 billion) in March, official data showed, reported state-owned Xinhua.

The projects were mainly in energy and transportation industries, according to Yuan Da, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Earlier data showed China’s fixed-asset investment declined 16.1% year on year to RMB 8.41 trillion in the first quarter of 2020 as the novel coronavirus outbreak disrupted economic activities.