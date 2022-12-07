China at risk of 1mn COVID deaths

One million Chinese people are at risk of dying from COVID-19 during the coming winter months if the country’s leader Xi Jinping pursues his pivot to remove strict pandemic controls, new modelling shows, reports the Financial Times .

In a stunning reversal after protests against Xi’s zero-COVID policy, Chinese officials have over the past week started dismantling the pandemic control system of lockdowns, mass testing, state quarantine and electronic contact tracing.

Removal of the restrictions risks sparking an unparalleled “winter wave” of COVID infections that would rapidly overwhelm China’s healthcare system, according to projections by Wigram Capital Advisors, an Asia-focused macroeconomic advisory group that has provided modelling to governments during the pandemic.