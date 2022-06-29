China Broadnet becomes country’s 4th 5G carrier

China Broadcasting Network has begun rolling out a new mobile service to challenge the three state-owned incumbents that dominate the market, though questions remain over whether another state enterprise can shake up the existing market structure, reports Nikkei Asia .

The service, which includes high-speed 5G coverage, started Monday with an internal trial not open to the public. A CBN affiliate is accepting applications on its official social media account, but no date has been set for a full-fledged launch.

The rollout was announced at an event attended by the head of the Chinese Communist Party’s Publicity Department, Xinhua reported. CBN, also known as China Broadnet, has been building out both wired and fifth-generation wireless infrastructure, and hopes are high for a new service that integrates both.