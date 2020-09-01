China calls on Europe to unite against ‘extremist’ US forces

China has appealed to Europe to jointly confront “extremist forces” in the United States pushing for decoupling, as Washington tries to build a transatlantic alliance against Beijing, reported the South China Morning Post.

In a rebuke to US President Donald Trump’s “America first” slogan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told an audience in Paris on Sunday that “we never talk about ‘China first’”.

“At present, China-US relations are in the gravest situation since diplomatic relations began … [with the US] publicly coercing other countries to take sides and attempting to push Sino-US relations into conflicts and confrontations,” Wang said in a speech at the French Institute of International Relations.

“At this critical juncture of human development, on the basis of responsibility for the fate of human destiny, China and the EU should jointly resist any countercurrents inciting hatred and confrontation.”