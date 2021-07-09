China car sales hit by chips shortage

Car sales in China fell 12.4% in June from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday, as a global shortage of semiconductors hit production in the world’s biggest market, reported the South China Morning Post.

China’s overall sales stood at 2.02 million vehicles in June, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Chen Shihua, a senior official at CAAM, said that the global auto-chip supply shortage hit China’s production hard last month, but given an overall economic recovery, CAAM is still moderately positive about domestic car market.