China central bank injects $29 billion via reverse repos

China’s central bank said it has injected RMB 200 billion ($28.94 billion) through 14-day reverse repo operations into the banking system on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

On the day, a batch of RMB 150 billion worth of reverse repos is set to mature, leaving the People’s Bank of China to inject 50 billion on a net basis via the liquidity tool.

Separately, another RMB 150 billion worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) is due to expire on the day. But the PBOC made a one-off MLF rollover for the whole month last week by injecting a total of RMB 700 billion worth of medium-term loans.