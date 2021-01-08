China central bank reduces leeway for firms to borrow abroad

China’s central bank said on Thursday it had tightened the way it assesses cross-border financing risks to make it harder for domestic firms to raise funds in overseas markets, reported Reuters.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered a parameter on cross-border corporate financing under its macro-prudential assessments to 1 from 1.25, it said in a statement on its website.

That reversed a move in March when the central bank eased conditions allowing domestic coronavirus-hit firms to conduct overseas funding more easily.