China chipmaking equipment imports hit record highs

China’s imports of semiconductor equipment have surged to record highs ahead of the implementation of export curbs by US allies, reports the Financial Times . Chinese customs data shows the country’s chip production tool imports in June and July totalled nearly $5 billion, up 70% from $2.9 billion in the same period last year.

Most of the imports came from the Netherlands and Japan, two countries that have imposed export restrictions on chipmaking equipment as they work with the US to slow China’s technological advancement. The restrictions mean buyers of some tools will have to apply for licences from the Dutch and Japanese governments, raising concern among Chinese chipmakers. Japan started enforcing its restrictions on July 23, while the Dutch curbs will come into effect on September 1.

While it is not clear how much of the increase in imports relates to tools that will be covered by restrictions, the purchases suggest China wants to avoid any disruption to its plans to expand chip production.