China clamps down on frozen food over coronavirus fears

China is zeroing in on cold chain goods to prevent any outbreaks of Covid-19 after packaging of frozen Argentine beef, German pork and Indian cuttlefish tested positive for the virus, reported the Financial Times.

Shanghai municipal government said it would start testing goods in supermarkets and warehouses as part of emergency measures to ensure the safety of frozen goods. The announcement mentioned beef from Argentina, shrimps from Ecuador and fish from Indonesia as priorities.

Beijing also launched a nationwide effort to disinfect and trace cold chain imports. According to regulations, a single positive Sars-Cov-2 test, the virus that causes Covid-19, can lead to a company’s goods being suspended for a week, while three positive tests can result in a month-long suspension, said the FT.

National leaders have repeatedly warned local officials to be vigilant against the re-emergence of Covid-19, despite the country having largely brought the virus under control since March.