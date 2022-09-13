China Connect trading up 90%

Two months into the launch of the new exchange traded fund connect scheme between China and Hong Kong, southbound trading by mainland investors and trading via the northbound route for Hong Kong and foreign investors have begun to pick up, reports the Financial Times . Overall trading volumes in the four Hong Kong-listed ETFs traded by mainland investors via the ETF Connect hit HK$8.16 billion ($1.04 billion) in August, increasing by almost 90% from the HK$4.31 billion achieved in the previous month.

That compares to the aggregate turnover for 83 mainland China-listed ETFs under the new ETF Connect from investors via the Hong Kong exchange, which reached RMB 606.5 million ($87.2 million), according to data from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, up by more than 50% from the RMB 395.9 million in July.

The latest figures mark a widening gap between the southbound and northbound routes under the new ETF trading channel.