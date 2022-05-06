China doubles down on zero-Covid

A meeting of China’s top leadership has reiterated the country’s commitment to reaching its target of zero Covid-19 cases. The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, reports Xinhua.

The country is currently facing its toughest Covid-control challenges since the lockdown of Wuhan in early 2020, and the meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining current control measures, particularly in cities such as Shanghai. “Relaxation will undoubtedly lead to massive numbers of infections, critical cases and deaths, seriously impacting economic and social development and people’s lives and health,” the meeting said.

The meeting stressed the importance of adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID policy and fighting any attempts to “distort, question or dismiss” China’s anti-COVID policy.