China drawing up tighter AI rules

China is drawing up tighter rules to govern generative artificial intelligence as Beijing seeks to balance encouragement for companies to develop the technology against its desire to control content, reports the Financial Times . The Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful internet watchdog, aims to create a system to force companies to obtain a licence before they release generative AI models, said two people close to Chinese regulators. The requirement tightens draft regulations issued in April, which said groups would have 10 working days to register a product with authorities after launch.

The licensing regime is part of regulations being finalised as early as this month, according to people with knowledge of the move. It signals how Beijing is struggling to reconcile an ambition to develop world-beating technologies with its longstanding censorship regime.

“It is the first time that [authorities in China] find themselves having to do a trade-off” between two Communist party goals of sustaining AI leadership and controlling information, said Matt Sheehan, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.