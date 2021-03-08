China drops animal testing requirement for most imported cosmetics

The Chinese agency that regulates drugs and medical devices says imported ordinary cosmetics will no longer be tested on animals from May, opening the door to the mega $65 billion beauty market for natural skincare products maker BWX, reported Caixin.

Many companies, including Australia’s BWX — which counts skincare and makeup brands Sukin, Andalou Naturals and Mineral Fusion as part of its stable — have opted out of entering the world’s second largest beauty market over what was deemed unethical and unnecessary testing.

Central to the A$615 million ($473 million) company in its product offer is it is cruelty free and vegan, with no animal testing and an avoidance of animal by-products.

The Beijing-based National Medical Products Administration has been reviewing the animal testing rules since last year, and these revisions now level the playing field with domestic Chinese manufactured goods, which have been exempt from animal testing since 2014.

BWX chief executive Dave Fenlon said the news is a “game changer” for the company. “What it does is clearly signal natural is good, and it’s clear Chinese consumers want this,” he said.