China Eastern returns Boeing jets to air

Controversy-hit China Eastern Airlines has re-started the use of Boeing 737-800 jets after one recently crashed in southern China, reports Bloomberg . The move is an indication that the company is looking to return the entire fleet back into the air.

A 737-800 jet flew from Kunming to Chengdu on Sunday, according to flightradar24.com. Other planes of the same model made by Boeing have been used in what appeared to be test flights, including near the financial center of Shanghai.

China Eastern is gradually restarting operations for its 737-800 fleet after carrying out checks over the past two weeks, China News Service reported, citing company representatives it did not identify.