China economic activity can return to reasonable range in 2021: Premier

China’s premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he expects economic activity in the country can return to a reasonable range next year, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on GDP growth in 2020, reported Reuters.

“China’s economy this year can achieve positive growth, and we expect next year (economic) operations can recover to a reasonable range,” Li told a news conference with leaders of six major international economic and financial organisations, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

China’s economy, the world’s second-largest, grew 0.7% in the first nine months of 2020 from a year earlier, while third-quarter GDP was up 4.9% year-on-year, said Reuters.

“We will continue to expand opening up, and we will absolutely not pursue a trade surplus,” Li added, insisting China would put equal emphasis on imports and exports and wanted to achieve a balance of trade. Beijing will allow consumption to play a “guiding role,” while investment will play an “effective role,” he added.