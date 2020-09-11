China, EU to hold summit Monday

The EU and China will hold a summit on Monday to conclude bilateral investment treaty negotiations, the president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Thursday, reported Caixin.

“The summit will be conducted by (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel who sits in the chair of the European Council, (President of the European Council) Charles Michel and (President of the European Commission) Ursula von der Leyen on the European side, as well as President Xi Jinping on the Chinese side,” Joerg Wuttke said during a press conference issuing the chamber’s annual position paper.

The summit will be “decisive in order to see how far and how much political capital can be spent in order to get this investment agreement to conclusion before the end of the year,” Wuttke said.