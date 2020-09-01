China Evergrande aims to list property management unit in HK this year

China’s major property developer Evergrande said on Monday it aims to complete the listing of its property management unit in Hong Kong this year, reported Reuters.

CEO Xia Haijun told an earnings conference that the company is also looking to spin off other units.

The developer said last month it sold 28% of a property management unit for HK$23.5 billion ($3 billion), bringing in strategic investors ahead of a possible IPO for the unit.

The company reported on Monday a core profit of RMB 19.3 billion ($2.82 billion) in the first six months, compared with RMB 30.4 billion a year ago.