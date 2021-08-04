China exporting more sophisticated products despite Trade War, study says

The technological level of China’s exports increased through the trade war with the US, according to a new ranking, which predicts the Chinese economy will grow faster than India’s over the next decade, reported Bloomberg.

China ranked 16th globally when judged by the complexity of its exports in 2019, moving up three places ahead of countries including Ireland since the onset of the trade war in 2018, according to a new study by Harvard University’s Growth Lab.

The index measures the diversity and technological sophistication of goods exported by a country as well as the volume of exports. The US ranked 11th, with the gap between the world’s two largest economies more than halving over the past decade.