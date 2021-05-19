China extends exclusions to US import tariffs

Both China and the US have extended exclusions to import tariffs imposed at the height of the trade war, reported Caixin.

In a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, China said a group of certain raw materials and chemical and industrial products from the US will continue to be exempt from import tariffs. The exemption expires in mid-December.

In response to the tariffs imposed on $200 billion of Chinese goods, an annual $60 billion of US imports were subjected to retaliatory levies imposed in 2018 and 2019. Recently, there has been a growing number of Chinese products included in tariff exclusions such as medical equipment and personal protective equipment.